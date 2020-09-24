Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcome baby girl - see the two adorable photos Huge congratulations to Zayn and Gigi!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have become the proud parents of a baby girl, the couple have confirmed. Taking to their Instagram page on Thursday, the couple shared two photos of their newborn's hand, revealing that she had been born at the weekend.

Proud dad Zayn was first to announce the news alongside a picture of his daughter holding on to his finger, writing: "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task.

"The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x."

A few minutes later, Gigi followed suit and shared another lovely picture of her daughter's hand, writing: "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love."

This is the first child for the model, 25, and the former One Direction singer, 27. They confirmed their pregnancy news back in April after weeks of speculation.

Proud dad Zayn announced the news to the world on Thursday

"Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support," Gigi said at the time during a chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

On how much she enjoyed the extra time at home with Zayn and her family during lockdown, she added: "Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and really experience it day by day."

Mum Gigi revealed that she had given birth over the weekend

The stars first started dating after Zayn approached Gigi at a Victoria's Secret after-show party in New York in November 2015. However, in March 2018, the couple revealed that they had decided to go their separate ways after more than two years together.

They seemingly confirmed they had rekindled their romance a few months later after Gigi posted a loved-up snap of the pair together on her Instagram account. In January 2019, the on-off couple called time on their romance once again before getting back together in November that year.

Throughout her pregnancy, Gigi kept a relatively low-profile and details of her journey private. However, last month, the then mum-to-be delighted fans after showing off her baby bump in a series of black-and-white photos she shared on Instagram. "Growin an angel :) [sic]," she simply wrote across one set of photos.

Gigi later added: "Cherishing this time. Appreciate all the love and well wishes. Will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!"

