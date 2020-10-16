Gigi Hadid shares glimpse of delicious date night with Zayn Malik The couple welcomed a little girl in September

Since becoming parents to their baby daughter, date nights have become somewhat more special for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik.

On Thursday, the new mum shared a new photo on her Instagram Stories of the delicious feast the couple devoured during one of their regular "date nights" - tasty cheese and garlic loaf, yum!

"Date night, cheesy garlic pull apart," Gigi simply remarked. The heartwarming post comes almost one month after they announced the arrival of their little girl, whose name is yet to be revealed.

Just last week, the lovebirds manage to celebrate their first date night together since giving birth. Like their latest one, Gigi and Zayn enjoyed a delicious meal of butter chicken picata pan-fried with sage leaves, accompanied by mushroom pasta.

"Mum and dad's first date night. She's in the other room with Oma but miss her so much lol," she said at the time. The model was most likely referring to her mother Yolanda Hadid; 'Oma' means 'grandmother' in Dutch.

Gigi shared this snap of the couple's date night feast

Gigi announced her daughter's arrival on 24 September by sharing a gorgeous black-and-white photo of her baby's hand. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love," wrote the 25-year-old beauty.

This is the first child for Gigi and the former One Direction singer, 27. They confirmed their pregnancy news back in April after weeks of speculation. The stars first started dating after Zayn approached Gigi at a Victoria's Secret after-show party in New York in November 2015.

Their little girl arrived at the end of September

However, in March 2018, the couple revealed that they had decided to go their separate ways after more than two years together. They seemingly confirmed they had rekindled their romance a few months later after Gigi posted a loved-up snap of the pair together on her Instagram account.

In January 2019, the on-off couple called time on their romance once again before getting back together in November that year.

