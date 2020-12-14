Gigi Hadid reveals adorable name necklace after welcoming baby daughter The model welcomed her first child with Zayn Malik in September

Gigi Hadid is loving every minute of being a mum after welcoming her first child with Zayn Malik in September.

The model has been sharing some adorable photos of her newborn, as well as posting some sweet pictures of the gifts she has received for her baby daughter.

These have included a stunning name necklace for the new mum, spelling out 'Mama'. Gigi received the beautiful present from LA-based jewellery designer Jacquie Aiche back in October, and she couldn't have been happier.

VIDEO: Gigi Hadid shows off beautiful name necklace following daughter's arrival

Alongside a photo of her wearing the necklace, Gigi wrote: "Omg @jacquieaiche I love you. Thank you!"

Gigi has also received gifts from fashion designer Donatella Versace and artist Austyn, who gave her a beautiful painting.

Gigi Hadid welcomed her baby daughter in September

The proud mum shared a photo of the artwork hanging next to a handmade baby mobile inside her daughter's colourful nursery, and wrote: "From her aunty @austyn."

While Gigi and Zayn haven't revealed their daughter's name yet, fans are convinced that they already know her moniker, with many taking to the comments section on their baby announcement post to have their say.

A glimpse inside Gigi and Zayn Malik's baby daughter's nursery

Some of the star's Instagram followers thought that the new parents might opt for the name "Malikinha," while others threw "Maria", "Zagi", and "Zayan" into the mix.

Most recently, Taylor Swift fans think Gigi's baby is called Dorothea, after the singer mentioned the moniker in her latest album.

Gigi and Zayn revealed that they had welcomed their daughter into the world in a heartfelt Instagram post in September, sharing two photos of their newborn's hand.

Fan are alraedy guessing Zayn and Gigi's baby's name

Proud dad Zayn was first to announce the news alongside a picture of his daughter holding on to his finger, writing: "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task.

"The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x."

A few minutes later, Gigi followed suit and shared another lovely picture of her daughter's hand, writing: "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love."

