Ruth Langsford recalls emotional memory about son Jack

Ruth Langsford is a doting mum to teenage son Jack, who tends to keep out of the spotlight, despite both his parents being well-known TV presenters.

But on Monday's episode of This Morning, the star opened up about her only child during a segment on children going back to school.

VIDEO: Ruth Langsford cries as she talks about son Jack

Recalling her son Jack's first day in Reception, Ruth revealed that he had been emotional when they dropped him off, but like many other children, he was soon fine after he went with the teachers.

The star was agreeing with Nik Speakman, who revealed that his daughter's teacher had told him to wait after she had gone into the class to watch her happily interact with the teachers, having cried before going in.

Ruth Langsford recalled son Jack's emotional first day at school

"That's exactly what they did at Jack's school, just wait outside a minute and they had completely forgotten," she said, after admitting that dropping off children on their first day is "awful".

Ruth shares Jack with husband Eamonn Holmes, who is also dad to three older children from his first marriage.

The Loose Women panellist recently opened up about Jack's relationship with his siblings during a segment on This Morning. Ruth explained that her husband had been worried that his older children would feel Jack got special treatment because he lives with his dad full time, but that he needn't have been concerned as they all get on so well.

Ruth and Eamonn Holmes with son Jack and his older siblings

"I think it's been fantastic for Eamonn because when we had Jack, the other three didn't live with us, and I think he was always concerned that they might feel that Jack got special treatment or that they might be jealous of him, but that never happened," Ruth said.

The doting mum also praised Eamonn as a father. She said: "Obviously Eamonn's got four, and people have said to me does Eamonn treat Jack differently from the other three. And I say absolutely not one iota, as far as he's concerned he has four children, they are all treated the same.

Jack on his 17th birthday last year

"Eamonn's three children from his previous marriage all love Jack and he loves them, and they are all very close. They talk a lot actually with Eamon and I."

Jack may even have a career in the television industry in the future too, as it sounds like he's taking after his mum and dad. During an interview with HELLO! in 2019, Eamonn said: "I think he would make a good journalist but whatever he wants to do in life is totally up to him."

Ruth added: "We wouldn't have a problem if he wanted to go into the industry, we would help him as much as we can. We have had great careers, a great life doing this, and he is very much like his dad, he's very interested in news and politics which at 17 I wasn't interested in."

