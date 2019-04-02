Ruth Langsford reveals challenges of working with husband Eamonn Holmes: 'Eamonn's not a team player' These two have learned plenty about compromise on This Morning

Married couple Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford might be two of Britain's best loved TV presenters, but it doesn't mean that the couple don't face challenges while working together! Chatting to HELLO! about This Morning Live, the pair opened up about how they have to compromise while presenting with one another. Eamonn joked: "Ruth has to get in tune with my good nature and fun personality. That's a big challenge for her and that's all." However, Ruth had more to say on the subject!

Eamonn and Ruth opened up about presenting together

"The challenges are what everyone faces when they work together, it's like two people who want to drive a car and one wants to go left and one wants to go right, and you have to compromise," she explained. "And you know, Eamonn's not a team player really – he likes to be out there doing his thing. And he has to compromise and work with me so it's a challenge all the time." However, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant admitted that they very much enjoy working together, adding: "It's a challenge that we both enjoy and I think it resonates with our viewers because everyone has those challenges in real life. Wherever we go, it's so funny, people are like, 'You are just like me and my husband or you are just like me and my wife.'"

The pair agreed that their very different presenting skills tend to complement each other, with Ruth saying: "We're like ying and yang. Eamonn pushes me out of my comfort zone and I reign him in when he's being too naughty so somewhere we meet in the middle and it seems to work well… My biggest thing is not laughing all the time. Eamonn makes me laugh all the time. Sometimes he pushes the boundaries and he does make me giggle a lot. Sometimes I lose it." Eamonn added: "She likes to stick to the rules and I like to swerve her away from – so that leads to an interesting watch."

The couple will be presenting This Morning Live in May

The pair will be presenting This Morning Live from the NEC Birmingham in May, and opened up about what they were most looking forward to on the show, with Ruth explaining: "It's seeing our audience. We are expecting about 40,000 people over the four days which is A LOT of people and it's very flattering. They come from far and wide, from Scotland, Cornwall, from all over the shot. Ireland – all to see Eamonn. But all over the country to see us and it's very flattering. People are very fun, and they are very nice." Eamonn added: "This year it gets bigger and better each year and this year we are going to be recreating the This Morning set and This Morning studio, with the presenters, the doctors, the fashion people, so they will be able to see everything and come face to face with us."

