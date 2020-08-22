Where is Sean Connery now after retiring from acting? The James Bond star will be celebrated in Sean Connery: In His Own Words on BBC Two

BBC Two is set to celebrate Sean Connery in Sean Connery: In His Own Words on Saturday night. Originally airing back in 2015 to celebrate the James Bond star's 85th birthday, Sean is now 89 and has retired from public life. So what is he up to nowadays?

The Hollywood favourite retired from acting in 2006, and from public life entirely in 2011. The Edinburgh-born star has remained out of the spotlight since, and appears in the BBC Two documentary through a series of old interviews, alongside commentary from his closest friends including George Lucas and Laurence Fishburne.

Sean was pictured at the 2015 US Open

The star, who didn't appear in the fourth instalment of Indiana Jones after claiming that he was enjoying retirement too much, did briefly come out of retirement for some voice acting in the animated film Sir Billi the Vet, in which he also served as executive producer.

The star is perhaps best known for playing James Bond

There were rumours back in 2013 that Sean was suffering from Alzheimer's, as a German outlet reported that his friend, Sir Michael Caine, had suggested that he was becoming confused and suffering from memory loss. However, Michael later clarified his comments, telling The Daily Record: "I did some interviews over in Germany for a new film I have done and can only assume that someone has twisted my words or got the wrong end of the stick. I haven’t seen Sean for a couple of years but my wife and I spoke to him on the phone on his birthday this week and he was very well."

Michael later said his friend was 'very well'

He added: "I have no idea where they are getting this stuff from. He is much better now [after struggling with ill health] and it was never anything to do with his mental state." Sean's publicist also denied the reports.

Sean released a statement in 2017 following the sad death of Roger Moore, saying: "I was very sad to hear of Roger's passing, we had an unusually long relationship by Hollywood standards, that was filled with jokes and laughter. I will miss him."