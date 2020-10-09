Joe Wicks, Marcus Rashford and Mary Berry included in the Queen's Birthday Honours list The Body Coach became the nation's PE teacher

Joe Wicks and Marcus Rashford are among the famous faces included in the Queen's Birthday Honours list this year.

The Body Coach, 35, who kept the nation going during lockdown, is being made an MBE for helping children keep active and mentally fit with his online PE lessons.

Speaking about the honour, Joe said: "My childhood and how I grew up, if you met me as a little boy you'd have thought 'He’s not going to go anywhere, he's not going to do anything great'.

"But I've turned it around and I really am proud I've become this person who's helping people."

Footballer Marcus Rashford, 22, has also been made an MBE after his heroic efforts in ensuring children in need received meals across the summer during the pandemic.

He said Prime Minister Boris Johnson recommended him for the honour, adding: "As a young black man from Wythenshawe, never did I think I would be accepting an MBE, never mind an MBE at the age of 22.

"This is a very special moment for myself and my family, but particularly my mum who is the real deserving recipient of the honour. The fight to protect our most vulnerable children is far from over."

This year's list, which is normally published in June, was postponed in order to include people, such as medical workers, fundraisers and volunteers, who have helped with Britian's fight against coronavirus.

Mary Berry will receive a damehood

Former Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry said she was "absolutely overwhelmed" to be receiving a damehood for services to broadcasting, while national treasure Sir David Attenborough, receives an upgrade to Knight Grand Cross in the diplomatic list for services to broadcasting and conservation.

In the entertainment industry, soap star and singer Mica Paris, who recently joined the cast of EastEnders, is being made an MBE for services to music, entertainment and charity.

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly is also being made a CBE, while there are knighthoods for Tommy Steele, dubbed Britain's “first rock n roll star”, for services to entertainment and charity, and actor David Suchet for services to drama and charity. The Diana Award's CEO Tessy Ojo has also been made a CBE for her services to children and young people.

The Queen and Vice Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt

Last but not least, the Queen has also made one of her most senior royal aides a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO).

Vice Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt is Master of the Household, running a department responsible for everything involved in official and private entertaining across all the royal residences.

He has been involved in some of the biggest royal events, including the mini Trooping the Colour ceremony in June and when Captain Sir Tom Moore was knighted by Her Majesty in July, carrying the veteran’s Knight Bachelor insignia ahead of the ceremony.

