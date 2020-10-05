Strictly's Kate Silverton and Lorraine Kelly help launch HELLO!'s Star Women Awards - all the details The awards will take place virtually this year

HELLO! is delighted to announce that our third annual Star Women Awards will be taking place this year, when we will celebrate some of Britain's most inspirational women at a very special and unique ceremony.

Star Women 2020 will this year be a digital event, and we will be expanding on last year's emotional stories of hope, community and inspiration by recognising six very worthy women who have all shown incredible selflessness and a desire to help others.

WATCH Last year's moving Star Women ceremony

Each category puts a well-deserved spotlight on the women whose talents and drive have brought together their communities or inspired others through their bravery, kindness and initiative. Three out of the six awards – including Star Mum, in association with leading British luxury childrenswear retailer Childrensalon - will be voted on by you, our readers, with all winners announced during the first week of December on our website hellomagazine.com and in the December 7th issue of the magazine.

Along with some very special guests, our Star Women will be honoured via video presentations alongside glowing commentary from our host, returning to the Star Women podium, the venerable Kate Silverton.

HELLO!'s Rosie Nixon alongside BBC presenter Kate Silverton

HELLO! is delighted to announce details of this year's judging panel, who will be helping whittle down the shortlist of finalists in our Star Mum and #hellotokindness awards. Joining our editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon will be newsreader and host Kate Silverton, radio DJ Vick Hope, television presenter Lorraine Kelly and Countryfile presenter Anita Rani.

This year's judge, Anita Rani, pictured at 2019's awards alongside Julia Bradbury and Helen Skelton

The categories for this year's awards include the Star Mum Award, in association with Childrensalon, which will see readers of HELLO! nominate a shortlist of mothers who have gone and above and beyond to help and inspire others. To nominate an amazing mum, click here.

Building on our successful #hellotokindness campaign, a social media movement to encourage gentleness on the internet which has garnered the backing of Sarah, Duchess of York and the Beckhams, the #hellotokindness award is the second category where readers will decide on a shortlist of nominees. It will recognize those who have used their talent and initiative to make others feel special or brought attention to a special charity that might otherwise slip under the radar; or perhaps an individual who is making waves showing kindness to our planet, in the areas of environmentalism or sustainability. Nominate someone you know right here.

Sarah, Duchess of York won last year's Inspiration of the Year award

In addition, the winner of the Fashion Game-Changer prize, in association with Childrensalon, will be selected by readers of our sister magazine, HELLO! Fashion - vote here.

Vick Hope will be joining Rosie Nixon, Kate Silverton, Anita Rani and Lorraine Kelly in the judging panel

There are three other award categories this year: the Inspiration of the Year prize, in association with Childrensalon, the Trailblazer of the Year award, and the final prize is the Community of the year Award.

Stay tuned over the next few weeks for information about our nominees and details of how to vote once the celeb panel has selected a short list!