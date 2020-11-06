Holly Willoughby gives rare look inside day off from This Morning The star went for a lovely walk alongside the Thames

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are both off from their This Morning presenting duties every Friday, and this week, the mother-of-three has given an insight into what she enjoys doing when not on our screens.

RELATED: Inside Holly Willoughby's stunning London home

Taking to Instagram, the presenter shared a gorgeous picture of herself all wrapped up for the low temperatures whilst enjoying a walk alongside the Thames.

Holly enjoyed a walk alongside the Thames on Friday

"Topping up on Vit D in the white light... thanks @jakehumphrey for my beautiful @coraleyewear love them! ... made from recycled plastic and rescued fishing nets keeping our oceans cleaner... great idea! #gifted," she wrote alongside the snap.

In the rare day off picture, Holly can also be seen sporting a bright blue hat and with her headphones on, presumably so she can listen to music or take some work calls whilst on her walk.

MORE: See more of Holly Willoughby's beautiful garden

Fans were delighted with the off-duty snap, with one writing: "Enjoy your jaunt... looks very nice and peaceful xxx." A second added: "Morning Holly, a lovely crisp day. Looking beautiful, have a lovely day."

The presenter celebrated Bonfire Night with her three kids and husband Dan

A third fan praised her for promoting a sustainable product: "Awww. Kind to our planet. Much love."

Holly's autumnal walk comes just a day after she celebrated Bonfire Night with her family at their £3million London home.

The star shared a photo on Instagram, which showed her wrapped up warm in a navy puffer jacket as she held up some sparklers while looking up at the sky.

Fans loved the glimpse into Holly's celebrations, with one writing: "Lovely photo, looking gorgeous." Another said: "You are a firecracker Miss Holly." A third added: "What a sparkler." A fourth wrote: "Happy bonfire night have a lovely night looking beautiful girl."

Holly was sat at her outdoor dining table, which looked beautiful under the light of her sparklers and contrasted magically against the dark night sky and backdrop of several green bushes.