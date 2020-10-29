Phillip Schofield reveals how Holly Willoughby supported his wife Steph during turmoil The This Morning host revealed he is gay in February

Phillip Schofield has heaped praise on his co-star and BFF Holly Willoughby, revealing she has not only been supporting him after he publicly came out as gay in February, but also his wife Stephanie Lowe.

The This Morning star opened up on Chris Evans' How to Wow podcast this week, where he labelled Holly "astonishing".

Speaking to Chris, Phillip said of his friend: "Holly has been astonishing, literally the best mate. She's serene, calming and sensible and she's balanced."

WATCH: Phillip Schofield reveals he is gay

He added: "Not just for me but also for Steph. She's been balanced across the board."

Phillip and Holly have been close friends for years, but towards the end of 2019, their friendship was hit by claims of a 'feud', a rumour Phillip dismissed during his chat with Chris.

"There was nothing that was being said that had any truth in it whatsoever. There was no and there has never been a feud with Holly," Phillip said.

Phillip and Holly have been close friends for years

"When they’re writing 'Phillip and Holly and feud' we couldn’t have been closer because I’d told her my secret and she was holding me together at work."

The "secret" Phillip is referring to was him hiding the fact he is gay, which he revealed in February this year on Instagram, before discussing his sexuality with Holly live on This Morning.

During the same conversation with Chris, Phillip revealed that he and his wife of 27 years have no plans to divorce despite his sexuality.

He said: "I'm still married to Steph. There is a great deal of talk of divorce – we have not discussed that at all."

Phillip and Stephanie have been married for 27 years

He added: "With divorce... that has not been discussed. We are picking our way through and however that works and it’s a work in progress. I am a work in progress. Steph is a work in progress."

When asked by Chris how long he will continue to wear his wedding ring, Phillip continued: "That is a very good question, Chris. I don't know. Because I am still married to Steph.

"It is not in my nature to hurt people and so I have to reconcile myself with the fact that I have done that. Indeed I have done that and I tried very hard not to.

"I also say, is it possible to come out and not hurt your wife? No of course it isn't. My greatest concern is that she is okay."

