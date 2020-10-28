Phillip Schofield finally addresses Holly Willoughby 'toxic' feud claims

Phillip Schofield has finally addressed claims that his friendship with co-star and BFF Holly Willoughby became "strained" towards the end of last year.

The This Morning star opened up on Chris Evans' How to Wow podcast this week, about reports of the pair's 'feud'.

"There was nothing that was being said that had any truth in it whatsoever. There was no and there has never been a feud with Holly," Phillip said.

"When they’re writing 'Phillip and Holly and feud' we couldn’t have been closer because I’d told her my secret and she was holding me together at work."

Phillip opened up about his sexuality to Holly on This Morning

The "secret" Phillip is referring to was him hiding the fact he is gay, which he revealed in February this year on Instagram, before discussing his sexuality with Holly live on This Morning.

Last year, Phillip was at the centre of reports that claimed "multiple presenters" had complained about him creating a "toxic atmosphere" on the set of This Morning.

Phillip and Holly have no plans to leave This Morning

It was also claimed that he and Holly had fallen out, with Phillip at the time branding his co-star his "sister" in a bid to put the claims to bed.

Holly also addressed rumours of a rift at the time, insisting that they couldn’t work together if they didn’t like each other. Speaking to Newsbeat, the mum-of-three said: "You couldn’t do the amount of hours of TV that we do with each other without getting on."

During his chat with Chris, Phillip also cemented his and Holly's future on the popular ITV show. "It’s constantly reported, Holly and Phillip leaving This Morning… no matter how many times we say, there are absolutely no plans to leave This Morning. There are literally no plans for me to leave This Morning, I adore that show."

