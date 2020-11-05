Holly Willoughby sparkles during Bonfire Night celebrations at her stunning £3million home The This Morning star shared a fun photo on Instagram

Holly Willoughby didn't let a second lockdown stop her from enjoying Bonfire Night on Thursday.

The This Morning star enjoyed some firework fun with her family in the garden of her £3million London home.

Sharing a photo on Instagram, Holly wrapped up warm in a navy puffer jacket as she held up some sparklers while looking up at the sky.

Fans loved the glimpse into Holly's celebrations, with one writing: "Lovely photo, looking gorgeous." Another said: "You are a firecracker Miss Holly." A third added: "What a sparkler." A fourth wrote: "Happy bonfire night have a lovely night looking beautiful girl."

Holly was sat at her outdoor dining table, which looked beautiful under the light of her sparklers and contrasted magically against the dark night sky and backdrop of several green bushes.

Holly enjoyed some sparklers to celebrate Bonfire Night

In September, Holly revealed a never-before-seen glimpse of the beautiful outdoor space during a home photoshoot for M&S' autumn collection.

Holly stood at one side of a stone tiled patio, where a selection of hedges and plants are growing next to a brick wall. The TV presenter has a cream stone dining table and rattan chairs on the patio for family mealtimes, and Holly had strung festoon lights across the branches of the trees overhead and hung up a striking garden chandelier to create a pretty setup after dark.

Holly shared a glimpse into her garden back in September

The mum-of-three has previously given a couple of other glimpses inside her garden on social media, particularly throughout the coronavirus lockdown when she took the opportunity to spend lots of time outside with her family.

As well as boasting expansive lawns and a relaxing patio area, Holly's garden also has a vegetable patch, where she revealed she had been growing her own potatoes.

Holly also has a Big Green Egg barbecue which is small enough to sit on her outdoor dining table and can be used to cook everything from burgers to chicken for her family.

