Inside Holly Willoughby's stunning garden at £3million London home See where the This Morning presenter has been spending the heatwave

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby has given several looks inside her gorgeous garden over the years, and with summer well and truly in full swing, we're looking to the star for inspiration for our own outdoor spaces. Take a tour…

SEE: Inside This Morning host Holly Willoughby's beautiful London home

Holly took up gardening during the coronavirus lockdown period, and shared a photo of herself next to her homegrown potatoes. She has a large wooden sleeper and another two smaller pots for more plants on the floor.

MORE: This Morning star Eamonn Holmes unveils unseen feature inside enormous garden

On Mother's Day 2017, Holly shared a photo of herself relaxing and revealed an enormous lawn in the background. She put her feet up on a rattan chair on the patio.

Another photo of Holly in the garden gave a better look at her furniture in the background. She has a rattan table, matching her chairs, with a glass top.

SEE: Inside The One Show's Alex Jones' jaw-dropping garden

Holly has an egg-shaped BBQ and, come rain or shine, the TV presenter heads out to cook for her family.

One of the walls in Holly's garden is covered in lilac wisteria.

Earlier this month, Holly shared a photo of her garden in full bloom complete with white peonies. She captioned the post, "Garden putting on quite the show, peonies are my fave."

Back in 2019, Holly unveiled another vegetable patch in her garden as she shared a photo of her daughter Belle helping her water the produce. She wrote, "Time to grow… sweatpeas."

Holly shares her £3million six-bedroom, four-storey home in London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children Harry, Belle and Chester. Holly tends to keep her home as private as possible but, as well as their garden, she has previously shared glimpses inside their living and dining room, bedroom and bathroom. It was reported that she would also be renovating her garage into a studio flat for the children's au pair in 2019, though Holly has yet to share an update with fans.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.