Phillip Schofield comments on state of marriage since coming out as gay The This Morning star was speaking on Radio 5

Phillip Schofield has said that his marriage to wife Stephanie Lowe is a 'work in progress'.

The This Morning star was speaking on Saturday during a BBC Radio 5 Live interview, in which he opened up about how his coming out as gay has affected his family life.

Speaking about Stephanie and the two daughters they share, Molly, 27, and Ruby, 24, Phillip explained: "We love each other massively. We are a loving family, that hasn't changed... it's us four but different.

WATCH: Phillip Schofield on his disappearance from This Morning

"We are a work in progress. I've been very honest about all of this and there's no question, we have to pick our way through this daily as a family."

Phillip and Stephanie

The famous dad also spoke about his friendships, revealing to radio hosts Scott Mills and Chris Stark that he misses being able to see his friends for a "drink and a hug".

The veteran presenter said on air: "It hasn't helped that what I wanted most of all was what I wanted was to see my mates and have a drink and go out for a meal and have a hug.

Phillip posing with his family over summer

"As I came out the world went in. Talk about the worst possible timing. There are lots of things I miss.

"I miss going out and seeing my mates and having a pint and saying how are you doing."

Phillip announced he is gay back in February, and admitted that he is still married to his wife of 27 years, and that the pair have not discussed getting a divorce.

"I'm still married to Steph," he said. "There is a great deal of talk of divorce – we have not discussed that at all."

The Cube presenter added: "With divorce... that has not been discussed. We are picking our way through and however that works and it’s a work in progress. I am a work in progress. Steph is a work in progress."

