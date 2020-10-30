Phillip Schofield tells fans he has announcement to make next week The This Morning star took to Instagram

Phillip Schofield has revealed that he will be making a mystery announcement next week.

Writing on Instagram on Thursday, the This Morning star said: "It's been a very exciting month. One more little announcement to make next week."

The famous dad also shared a photo of his open biography alongside a glass of rose.

It certainly has been an exciting October for the veteran presenter, who released his autobiography, Life's What You Make It, earlier in the month.

The TV star has previously revealed that he wrote the very first line when he was "about 14".

Phillip also told his followers at the time that although he had been making notes of the stories and events throughout his life that were important to him, it wasn't until lockdown that he "had all the pieces of the jigsaw".

One of our favourite things about the 58-year-old's book is the many hilarious anecdotes he has to share about his good friend Holly Willoughby – from their unbreakable bond to the time they 'robbed' celebrity hotspot Nobu!

Writing in his book about their particularly boozy lunch at the restaurant, the father-of-two explained: "Once after a particularly 'long' lunch in Nobu, we parted and staggered off to our respective homes.

"The next day I phoned Holly because I couldn’t remember paying the restaurant bill. Holly said: 'Check your coat for the receipt.'

"When I put my hand in my pocket I felt a full container of hand soap. I was surprised, had I stolen it from the loos? I called Holly and she checked her bag, 'oh Christ I've got one too!' she yelped.

"Oh my god, we robbed Nobu."

