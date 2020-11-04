Phillip Schofield in tears after revealing what his late dad would have said about him coming out The This Morning star revealed his sexuality in February

Phillip Schofield was unable to control his emotions as he revealed what his late father, Brian, would have said about him coming out.

The This Morning star broke down in tears and went silent for several seconds during a chat with Chris Evans on his How to Wow podcast last week.

Phillip sadly lost his father in 2008, and when Chris brought up the subject of his dad, the TV star struggled to get out his words.

"What do you think your dad would advise you to do now?" Chris asked him. Taken aback by the question, Phillip replied: "That's like a grenade going off in my head," before he went silent.

Mustering up the strength to discuss his late father, Phillip continued: "When I went down to Cornwall when I told my mum, I said, 'What do you think dad would have said? Would he still be proud?'

Phillip lost his dad in 2008

"Thankfully she said, 'Yes… he'll think you're brave and he will always be proud of you.' So that is good."

Referring to the hashtag '#BeKind' that went viral following the death of Caroline Flack in February, Phillip added: "What he would say now? Well, it's a modern phrase, it's a recent hashtag, but my dad was one of the kindest, sweetest, most lovely people ever.

"So I think he would adopt the hashtag and he would just say, 'Just make sure you're kind.'"

Phillip and Stephanie have been married for 27 years

The TV star announced he is gay back in February, and during the same discussion with Chris, he admitted that he is still married to his wife of 27 years Stephanie Lowe, and the pair have not discussed getting a divorce.

"I'm still married to Steph," he said. "There is a great deal of talk of divorce – we have not discussed that at all."

The Cube presenter added: "With divorce... that has not been discussed. We are picking our way through and however that works and it’s a work in progress. I am a work in progress. Steph is a work in progress."

