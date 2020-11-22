Rebel Wilson fans convinced she has morphed into THIS fellow actress – and you'll be surprised What do you think?

Rebel Wilson's latest selfie has people talking, and not about her weight loss or acting talents – but the fact that she looks identical to another Hollywood star.

On Saturday, the Pitch Perfect star shared a rare make-up free selfie in which she joked she was "showing off the pins," but fans couldn't help but notice her resemblance to Splash star Daryl Hannah.

"Had to look twice, thought this was Daryl Hannah," said one, whilst another one agreed: " I thought the same thing!!"

A third remarked: "Wow you look like Daryl Hannah there."

The star's fans also complemented her gorgeous complexion and thanked her for inspiring others who are trying to lose weight.

"You are an inspiration to us ladies out there who are needing to lose weight! Keep up the good work!!" one wrote.

Fans were convinced that Rebel was Daryl Hannah's double

The 40-year-old is currently finishing up her 'Year of Health' at an incredible wellness retreat in the Austrian Alps and by the looks of her latest Instagram posts, it's doing her the world of good.

The star recently documented her morning routine which included a cryo-freeze, swim and sauna and not only does Rebel look amazing, the views are to die for.

Rebel wore a stylish black swimsuit in the videos and pictures she shared with fans which displayed her 40lb weight loss.

The actress is embracing the beautiful mountain location which houses the Viva Mayr retreat and previously shared photos of herself hiking in the fresh air.

In the caption to her workout snaps she wrote: "Enjoying a morning walk amongst health treatments at the glorious @vivamayraltaussee…finishing my Year of Health off STRONG at the place that gave me that first kick-start.

"If you want to boost your immune system, this is the place to be."