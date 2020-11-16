Rebel Wilson's trainer reveals surprising secret behind incredible weight loss Jono Castano has given an insight into Rebel's workouts

Rebel Wilson's personal trainer has shared one of the surprising secrets behind her 20kg weight loss. Jono Castano, who has worked with the Australian star for just over a year, gave an insight into their training sessions together in a recent interview with news.com.au and shared his top tip – laughter.

"I love a bit of banter," Jono shared. "It makes the session more enjoyable when people bounce off one another. You've got to enjoy coming to training. Most people don't enjoy getting shouted at, that's not what training is about. Rebel and I had a good laugh, so many laughs."

WATCH: Rebel Wilson opens up about her weight loss

The PT also revealed he advocates the occasional treat day, telling the website: "I'm all about balance. When people hear the word 'diet' they get turned off and think they have to completely change their lifestyle. It's not about that.

"It's about enjoying your treats," he continued. "You can still go out for drinks with your mates, as long as you're back on track the next day. You need to focus on a good balanced approach."

Rebel and her personal trainer Jono are good friends

In a recent interview with Drew Barrymore, Pitch Perfect star Rebel opened up about her weight loss journey, telling the star: "So the last few years I’ve been theming my years. So like, the 'year of fun', last year I had the 'year of love' and then this year, I was like, it's going to be the 'year of heath'."

She explained: "I was going all around the world, jet-setting everywhere and eating a ton of sugar. That was my vice. I have a very sweet tooth. I love desserts.

The star has described 2020 as her 'year of health'

"And I've tried, like so many women out there, I've tried fads and diets and things before and I’m like, I need to do a really holistic approach to this, this time."

Rebel also shared that she has changed her eating habits and has learned how to fuel her body in a nutritious and healthy way.

Rebel has changed her approach to food and exercise

"My diet was mainly all carbs," the actress admitted. "Which were delicious but for my body type I needed to eat a lot more protein."

She then added: "So I've lost, I think it’s like 40lbs this year so far and I want to lose a few more."

