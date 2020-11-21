Rebel Wilson's red hot swimsuit selfie could be her most stunning yet The star has lost over 40lbs after making her health her priority

Rebel Wilson is currently finishing up her 'Year of Health' at an incredible wellness retreat in the Austrian Alps and by the looks of her latest Instagram posts, it’s doing her the world of good.

The Pitch Perfect star, 40 documented her morning routine which included a cryo-freeze, swim and sauna and not only does Rebel look amazing, the views are to die for.

Rebel wore a stylish black swimsuit in the videos and pictures she shared with fans which displayed her 40lb weight loss.

The actress is embracing the beautiful mountain location which houses the Viva Mayr retreat and previously shared photos of herself hiking in the fresh air.

In the caption to her workout snaps she wrote: "Enjoying a morning walk amongst health treatments at the glorious @vivamayraltaussee…finishing my Year of Health off STRONG at the place that gave me that first kick-start.

"If you want to boost your immune system, this is the place to be."

Rebel shared a photo from the sauna

Rebel has gone from strength to strength in her quest to be her healthiest self and has shared her inspirational journey with fans.

During a recent virtual appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show Rebel lifted the lid on her decision to undergo a health transformation and explained: "So the last few years I’ve been theming my years. So like, the 'year of fun', last year I had the 'year of love' and then this year, I was like, it's going to be the 'year of heath'."

Rebel is at a wellness retreat in Austria

Rebel said turning 40 in March was an eye-opener for her and made her realise she had never really focused on her health.

"I was going all around the world, jet-setting everywhere and eating a ton of sugar," Rebel admitted. "That was my vice. I have a very sweet tooth. I love desserts.

"And I've tried, like so many women out there, I've tried fads and diets and things before and I’m like, I need to do a really holistic approach to this, this time."

The views are incredible

She said stress was a major factor in her overeating and she realised she needed to value herself more and treat her body better.

Rebel changed her eating habits and introduced more exercise into her routine and she's never felt better.

"So I've lost, I think it’s like 40lbs this year so far and I want to lose a few more," she added before the audience erupted with applause.

