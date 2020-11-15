Rebel Wilson's boyfriend has best reaction to her latest swimsuit photo The Cats actress has undergone a lifestyle transformation – and she's never felt better

Rebel Wilson has been sharing some gorgeous swimwear photos on social media following her recent trip to Mexico, much to the delight of her fans.

And over the weekend, the Australian actress' boyfriend, Jacob Busch, made a rare comment on her Instagram account after she shared a stunning picture of herself wearing a green swimsuit while posing by the sea.

Jacob sweetly reacted to the post with a fire emoji and a flexed bicep emoji, while other fans inundated the star with compliments, telling Rebel she should become the "next Bond girl".

VIDEO: Rebel Wilson opens up about her weight loss and why she transformed her lifestyle

Currently, Rebel and Jacob are apart due to the star's work, but the Pitch Perfect star received a beautiful bouquet of flowers from her boyfriend on Friday, which she proudly shared on social media.

Clearly touched by the gift, Rebel captioned the snap with a kissing emoji and her boyfriend's initials, 'JB'.

Rebel Wilson's boyfriend was a huge fan of her latest swimsuit photo

Rebel and Jacob went public with their relationship in September, and have been sharing some seriously sweet pictures together ever since.

The actress is also regularly joined by her boyfriend at the gym, and she recently shared a selfie of them during a workout session.

The Cats actress has had an incredible year, and has been making her health her priority.

Rebel went public with her relationship in September

Opening up about her new lifestyle during an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show last week, the 40-year-old explained: "I was going all around the world, jet-setting everywhere and eating a ton of sugar. That was my vice. I have a very sweet tooth. I love desserts.

"And I've tried, like so many women out there, I've tried fads and diets and things before and I’m like, I need to do a really holistic approach to this, this time."

The Cats actress is making her health her priority this year

"My diet was mainly all carbs," Rebel added. "Which were delicious but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein. "So I've lost, I think it’s like 40lbs this year so far and I want to lose a few more."

Rebel was inspired to get in shape after losing weight while filming the dance routines for Cats. The star recently admitted on social media that she was working hard to avoid temptation.

The star's fans are incredibly inspired by her transformation

"When I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself 'hmmmm...better not' and had a bottle of water instead," she wrote on Instagram.

"8kg to go until I hit my goal - hopefully, I can do it by the end of the year."

