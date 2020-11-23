Holly Willoughby shares sentimental post after children's COVID-19 scare The This Morning host was forced to take some time off work

Holly Willoughby has shared a sentimental post about "strength and resilience" ahead of her return to work following her coronavirus scare last week.

The This Morning presenter, 39, was notably absent from the daytime television show on both Wednesday and Thursday. She was forced to take some time off after two of her three children came down with symptoms of the virus.

After revealing her family tested negative, the doting mum shared an Instagram photo of some woodland during a low-key walk. In the caption, she said: "Strength... resilience... regrowth... we have a lot to learn from mamma earth."

Holly's fans rushed to comment on the post to show their love and support towards her family. "Holly, hope your family are well," remarked one follower, while another said: "Hope you're safe and well!"

On Saturday, the TV star didn't reveal which of her children were unwell. She shares Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and Chester, six, with her husband, Dan Baldwin.

The This Morning star shared this snap from her walk

The star was replaced by Alison Hammond on Wednesday and Big Brother's Davina McCall the following day. "Just wanted to say thank you for all your kind messages over the last few days.

"Two of our children were unwell and had symptoms of COVID," she explained. "In line with government guidelines we were waiting for the results of the tests before I could return to work, couple that with just wanting to look after two poorly children, it meant having two days away from @thismorning.

"I chose not to alert everyone to this because my focus was on looking after them." She concluded: "Thankfully all tests came back negative and everybody’s feeling much better. See you Monday! Once again thank you for all the lovely message."

