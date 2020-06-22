Holly Willoughby misses This Morning for school run - see adorable photo The presenter is a doting mum to three kids

Just like any other doting mother, Holly Willoughby put her children first as she skipped her This Morning presenting duties on Monday. The 39-year-old, who shares three young children - Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and Chester, five - with husband Dan Baldwin, posted a lovely photo with two of her kids ahead of her first school run in months.

"The new norm... back to school," she simply wrote alongside the snap, which saw the presenter focus the camera on her and her children's feet. The post comes after three months of home-schooling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby in 60 seconds

Davina McCall stepped in on Monday's show, hosting alongside Phillip Schofield. Many of Holly's fans were quick to post messages under the picture, with one writing: "I hope they have a great first day back!! Davina is doing well already had some giggles, we are missing you." Another remarked: "Good luck to your beautiful children xx."

The back-to-school milestone comes shortly after Holly admitted that her job in television can make it difficult to spend quality time with her kids. In a recent interview with Red magazine, the TV star candidly opened up about her family life, confessing she has found juggling her career and being a mum a "challenge".

The This Morning star shared this photo from the school run

"Becoming a mum was the only thing I knew I definitely wanted when I was growing up, but the image I had never involved me being a working mum," she explained. "That's the biggest challenge. I've been riddled with guilt about getting that part wrong. You love them so much and you don't want to mess them up."

The TV presenter is a doting mum to three young children

Holly, who is one of the most in-demand presenters in the UK, went on to reveal how she "hated" missing Harry and Belle's first days of school due to filming commitments on This Morning. "I didn’t do the drop-off because I was working," she added.

"I hate that I wasn't there because those memories you can't get back." However, Holly found a way to "combat those feelings" of guilt as she revealed she was lucky to greet her kids after school and be there on weekends.