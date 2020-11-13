Holly Willoughby shares glimpse of son Chester's heartwarming gift - and we love it! The This Morning star is a doting mum to Harry, Belle and Chester

Holly Willoughby has melted hearts after sharing a precious photo of her youngest son Chester's artwork.

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, the This Morning presenter was left impressed with her six-year-old boy's creative efforts. The drawing was of a lollipop, surrounded by hearts and crosses. "Lvoe you, lvoe from Chester [sic]," her son wrote.

In the caption, the doting mum simply said: "It's the small things we lvoe the most..." [sic]

The post received a flurry of messages, with one writing: "So true and this is so adorable." Another remarked: "So cute. Those are the things that matter." A third post read: "What a little treasure. Bless."

Holly, 39, shares little Chester with husband Dan Baldwin. The couple are also doting parents to Harry, 11, and nine-year-old Belle. Despite her demanding career, the TV star always puts her family first.

During a previous interview with HELLO!, she opened up about motherhood and said: "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I'm going to be this big career girl.' Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

The TV star shared this snap of Chester's artwork

On balancing her work with looking after her children, Holly added: "Essentially I just have a job and children, though. I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I've been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work because I know a lot of people don't feel like that.

"If I'm going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that."

