Goldie Hawn's nickname revealed by granddaughter Rani in sweet rare video Daughter Kate Hudson posted the little one's birthday tribute to the icon

Ever the doting grandmother, Goldie Hawn was the one to be doted on for her birthday by her charming granddaughter Rani.

Kate Hudson took to Instagram to share a sweet video of daughter Rani who sernanded her with her own rendition of Happy Birthday, while revealing her special nickname for her iconic grandmother.

In the video Rani sweetly sings to her grandmother: "Happy birthday dear Gogo! Happy birthday, happy birthday, happy birthday dear Gogo!"

The Almost Famous star captioned the birthday tribute clip which also included her daughter’s endearment for Goldie: "And it’s all because of you Goldie Hawn. Happy actual birthday Gogo."

A day earlier, Kate shared her own birthday post to her legendary mother, which included a stunning throwback shot of Goldie sporting massive bell bottoms.

Goldie Hawn is a doting grandmother to six grandchildren

"Tomorrow is a special day for it marks the day my mama was born. Goldie Hawn goddess, light worker, fire bender, scorpion tailed whirlwind, butterfly mother, love expander, shining star, HAPPY BIRTHDAY tomorrow," she wrote.

Kate further explained why she was wishing her mother a happy birthday ahead of the big day: "I’m shooting nights so want to get my post in tonight cause I will be cross eyed in the morning. I love you to infinity and beyond. Join me in wishing Mama G a very happy birth day. I Love You."

The two beautiful social media posts mark the Private Benjamin star’s 75th birthday.

The Almost Famous star is close to her family

While Rani is currently Goldie’s youngest grandchild, she recently learned of some other special news.

Goldie’s tribe of grandchildren will be expanding from six to seven when her daughter-in-law Meredith Weasel gives birth to her first child with Goldie’s son Wyatt Russell.

Goldie and Kurt Russell are grandparents to four grandsons and two granddaughters.

Kate is mom to Ryder, Bingham and Rani, while Oliver Hudson is dad to Wilder, Bhodi and Rio.

