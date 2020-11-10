Kate and Oliver Hudson recall emotional teenage memory that made them cry Goldie Hawn's children opened up about their relationship while appearing on Slate's podcast How To!

Kate Hudson and her older brother Oliver Hudson have an incredible relationship, and even have their own podcast, Sibling Revelry, where they talk about their upbringing and chat to celebrity siblings.

And while Goldie Hawn's children have admitted to having "tough moments" during their childhood - like any other brother and sister - they are now closer than ever.

While appearing on a recent episode of Slate's podcast, How To! Kate recalled one particular memory that resulted in her and Oliver getting tearful, and many will be able to relate!

The Almost Famous star opened up about the day before her brother left home for college.

"Our rooms were across the hall from each other and I remember going into his room. He was sitting in his bed and it was like, 'Oh, my god, this is happening.' We cried. Ollie left," she said.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star added: "The sibling relationship can bring so much support and love and there's nobody who knows you better than your sibling.

"It's the place where you can be the most open and the most transparent and, if you allow it, the most vulnerable."

In the podcast, Oliver also opened up about how he dealt with Kate's success after her acting career took off while he was still trying to make his mark in the industry.

"First of all, her career is always in ascent. Mine is either descending of flattening. So I've been used to this," he said.

"That's something that I've had to deal with. It's the jealousy. It's the 'Why not me?' But I understand that it's not a personal thing.

"I don't dislike Kate or blame her for that. That's my own stuff that I have to deal with… I knew that it had nothing to do with her . so I didn't need to clear the air with her or to have words of affirmation from her to make me feel better.

"It didn't matter what anyone would say to me. I had to deal with this on my own and feel successful in my own life, personally."

