Goldie Hawn celebrates 75th birthday with daughter Kate Hudson - and she looks incredible! The star has been in a relationship with partner Kurt Russell for 37 years

Goldie Hawn was wished a very happy birthday by her daughter, Kate Hudson, on Friday when she shared a stunning photo of her mum, along with a heartfelt message.

The Christmas Chronicles star received an early social media gift from Kate in the form of a throwback photo which she posted on Instagram the day before Goldie's birthday on 21 November.

In the black and white photo, Goldie wore flares and a cropped T-shirt with her hair loose and her feet bare.

Kate, 41, captioned the photo: "Tomorrow is a special day for it marks the day my mama was born @goldiehawn.

"Goddess, light worker, fire bender, scorpion tailed whirlwind, butterfly mother, love expander, shining star, HAPPY BIRTHDAY tomorrow.

"I'm shooting nights so want to get my post in tonight cause I will be cross eyed in the morning.

"I love you to infinity and beyond. Join me in wishing Mama G a very happy birth day. I Love You."

Kate shared the throwback image of her mum Goldie

Kate was flooded with messages from fans and friends who gushed about Goldie and her bubbly personality.

Many of Kate's followers also commented on the remarkable similarity between mother and daughter.

"You are twins," wrote one, while several said: "You are so alike."

It's not the first time their resemblance has been noted.

Kate recently underwent a seventies-inspired hair transformation and the resemblance to when her mum was in her 30s couldn’t be denied.

Goldie and Kurt never married

The Fabletics founder's hair was parted in the middle and she had Farrah Fawcett flicks.

Her fans commented on how gorgeous she looked, with many stunned at just how much she looks like Goldie.

The mother-daughter duo are incredibly close, not only in their relationship but in their living situation too.

Kate lives just down the road from Goldie and her longtime partner, Kurt Russell, in Los Angeles.

Goldie adores being close to all her children and grandchildren and told Australian Women’s Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness."

