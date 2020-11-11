Goldie Hawn's granddaughter Rio is her double in adorable new photo The First Wives Club actress is a doting grandmother to six grandchildren

Goldie Hawn has a close-knit family who have been spending the majority of the pandemic together.

And this week, the First Wives Club star's son Oliver Hudson, shared the sweetest photo of his daughter Rio inside their family home, causing fans to comment on just how much she looked like her famous grandmother.

MORE: Kate Hudson looks identical to mum Goldie Hawn after seventies-inspired makeover

"Goldie all over again," one wrote, while another commented: "She's so Goldie, she actually is like grandma." A third added: "Mini version of Goldie."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn dances around her kitchen with Kurt Russell

Oliver shares Rio with wife Erin Bartlett, and they are also parents to sons Wilder and Bodhi.

Goldie also has three grandchildren from daughter Kate Hudson – Ryder, Bingham and Rani.

Goldie Hawn's granddaughter Rio looks just like her!

Goldie is incredibly close to all her grandchildren, and was present at all of their births. Chatting on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2014 following the arrival of her then youngest grandchild, Rio, Goldie told the chat show host: "I was there for all the grandchildren's births."

MORE: Goldie Hawn divides fans after sharing rare photo of lookalike granddaughter

MORE: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's unusual punishment for Oliver Hudson revealed

On Rio, she added: "She's beautiful. She's Rio, but my mother's name was Laura, so she's named Rio Laura after her."

The Snatched star shares Kate and Oliver with ex-husband Bill Hudson, and is also mum to Wyatt Russell, who she shares with partner Kurt Russell.

Rio with her dad Oliver Hudson

Goldie adores nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren, and previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness.

MORE: Goldie Hawn reveals real reason she hasn't married Kurt Russell

"I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."

"Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important," she added.

Goldie with son Oliver

During the pandemic, Goldie has been staying with her family in the mountains, and opened up about the memories they are making together in an interview with InStyle over the summer.

MORE: Goldie Hawn mourns death of close friend during lockdown

She said that she was "in the mountains with Kurt and the kids" and that she was trying to "savour every moment because I get to be with my family".

Goldie and Kurt with Oliver and Kate Hudson

The award-winning star added: "When I wake up, Kurt brings me coffee, which is just the sweetest, and it starts the day off great. I have my dogs in the bed with me, and I snuggle with them for a while.

"We have breakfast with the kids and sit around and talk. And then I go on a bike ride with Kate."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.