This Morning's Alison Hammond vows not to be 'bullied by anyone' The TV presenter recently revealed she is pre-diabetic with type 2 diabetes

This Morning star Alison Hammond has vowed she won't be "bullied by anyone". The comment comes after a concerned viewer reached out to her on Twitter, just moments after the TV star announced she is pre-diabetic with type 2 diabetes.

On Wednesday's show, the 45-year-old urged her co-stars Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby - as well as the viewers at home – to help encourage her new healthy lifestyle.

The fan's tweet read: "Dear Alison, please don't put yourself through potential bullying from the public about your weight. Living with obesity/overweight is a disease and deserves proper NHS support. There is support out there from expert clinicians with professional registration..."

Upon seeing the message, Alison tweeted: "I know sweetheart and thanks for the advice. I will never be bullied by anyone as I suffer from really high levels of self-esteem, so don't you worry I'll be fine."

Other fans were quick to post comments, with many urging Alison to remain positive. "Alison you are an amazing beauty and have worked hard to be where you are," remarked one. "You're a true inspiration... not just for BAME community but you show positivity and I love your zest for life ...... no sweet treats... I'll be you sweetheart..... you're amazing."

The This Morning star shared her health woes

Another said: "I think you're absolutely fabulous! Loved you ever since Big Brother! And I think it’s great you're doing something about this! But please, never let it dull your sparkle cos you’re a breath of fresh air! X."

Speaking on This Morning, the TV star remarked: "I have had some news, I am willing to share if you've got the time. I've found out that I am pre-diabetic, so I really need your help, and I have got to change my ways. And that includes you guys."

"If you see me out there, buying any chocolate, sweets, please, I'm begging you, I'm not allowed to have it," she added. "I've really got to change my ways, this is serious now. I've got a chance to turn this around, it is type-2, so I really need your help. I really need you."

