Alison Hammond has reached an impressive new milestone. The This Morning star took to Instagram on Sunday to share her excitement with fans, revealing that she now has 700,000 followers on the social media site. "700k followers boom!!" the 45-year-old wrote. "I mean literally blown away by your love. You truly are a lovely community and I just love our gang."

Her ITV colleague Ruth Langsford was among the first to comment. "Happy to be in your gang! X," she told Alison, while Martine McCutcheon added: "And so you should!!" Alison's fans also congratulated the star on her achievement, with one writing: "Everyone needs an Alison in their lives. A lovely lady with oodles of fun and laughter." Another joked: "And there was me, so proud of my 232 followers this morning!"

Alison Hammond has celebrated her new Instagram milestone

Alison's loyal fans came to her defence just last week over a debate on weight and fitness. It began when fitness instructor Samantha Yardly appeared on This Morning to share her view that overweight people are "lazy" and that life should be made difficult for them.

When the camera panned to Alison, she retorted: "So what’s she saying, because I’m big she doesn’t want to work with me? I’m not being funny, come and train me babes, let’s have a laugh, we’ll have fun and I’m not lazy, I'm up for it. I'll probably run rings around you! Come and train me, I’m up for it, how about that?"

Samantha didn't address Alison's invitation, but fans soon shared their support for the former Big Brother star on social media. One tweet read: "Just wanted to say as far as I can see, Alison is a hard-working and very funny person who brings a smile to the nation... she most certainly isn't lazy… on the contrary!"

Another supportive message read: "Alison Hammond's a perfect example of beauty, shining and radiating inside & out."