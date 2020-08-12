Alison Hammond is a lady of many talents. The This Morning star took to Instagram this week to announce a temporary career change! Alison, 45, reached out to her followers for help as she shared the news that she will be replacing Rylan Clark-Neal on his radio show while he enjoys a summer break.

She wrote: "So have you heard the news I'm looking after the @Rylan show on @bbcradio2 for the next three weeks and would love to hear from you. Make sure you email me for a shout out to rylan@bbc.co.uk. Also looking for your cooling down hacks and your inspirational quotes that you live by. See you Saturday 3 pm on @bbcradio2."

Alison's fans were quick to offer their top tips for keeping cool at night, with one telling the star: "Fill some empty 2ltr bottles with water and pop in the freezer. Once frozen, place in front of your fan for instant air con! Good luck Alison you will smash it." A second suggested: "Freeze a plastic water bottle, wrap it in a spare pillow case and pop it in your bed", while a third remarked: "I'm using a pet cooling mat on a night... unused by my pet obviously... the best £3 I've ever spent!"

Alison is renowned for her upbeat energy and positive outlook on life, and throughout lockdown, she has been keeping This Morning viewers upbeat with her one-liners and fun segments on the ITV daytime show.

She is also incredibly popular on social media. Not only has she appeared in videos on TikTok with her teenage son Aiden, but she's got plenty of loyal fans on Instagram too. Just recently, the TV star took to Instagram to share her excitement after reaching 700,000 followers on the social media site. "700k followers boom!!" she wrote.