Alison Hammond teases potential job change in new video The This Morning star is a fan favourite

Alison Hammond teased fans this week as she joked about taking on a new job – but not the one you might be thinking of!

The star, who is reported to have been offered a weekly role fronting This Morning, took to Instagram on Tuesday.

She didn't mention the presenting gig but she did seem to be having fun playing with a filter which suggested the right job based on your face.

"What job does my face suit? Let's have a look" the star said as she waited for the filter to work its magic.

WATCH: Alison Hammond teases fans with talk of new job

Alison was clearly delighted when the result came back as "Singer". She shouted: "A singer, yes! Totally me!"

The presenter then started belting out Mica Paris' 1980s hit You Are My One Temptation, and she didn't sound half bad...

Alison has been in the news over the last couple of weeks following reports of her expanded role at the ITV show.

According to The Mirror, she and Dermot O'Leary are set to replace Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, who have presented This Morning on Fridays for over a decade.

Alison is reported to be replacing Ruth one day a week

Neither Alison nor the couple have commented on the reports, but last week, viewers commented on an 'awkward' moment as the former Big Brother star and Ruth shared their first exchange since the news broke.

Alison was filling in for Holly Willoughby alongside regular host Philip Schofield as This Morning handed over to Loose Women for a short segment.

Ruth, who is also a regular panellist on the talk show, opened by saying "Hi Phillip," but didn't address Alison, who stood there waving.

Several viewers had the same opinion of the moment.

Their comments included: "Ruth speaking to Phil and ignoring Alison on this morning. Awkward," and: "Alison waving to Ruth. Awkward."

A third chimed in: "Slightly awkward that Alison is presenting #ThisMorning today and then Ruth pops up on Loose Women."

