Alison Hammond's son Aidan really is growing up fast! The This Morning star took to Instagram on Monday to share a brand new photo of the 15-year-old – and he looks remarkably similar to his famous mum. The image shows Alison proudly looking at Aidan, who is posing with his arm around her shoulders. "My world!!!" the 45-year-old captioned the image.

Her many followers were quick to comment on the sweet snapshot, with the majority noting the strong family resemblance. "Very handsome, he looks just like his mum," one wrote, while another added: "He's grown up! Looking very handsome." A third simply stated: "He is you!!"

Aidan is Alison's only child, and it's clear they have an incredibly close relationship. In the past, Alison has tended to keep her son out of the spotlight, but during a recent appearance on This Morning, she spoke about life in lockdown with Aidan.

"I am being really positive throughout this," she shared. "What's lovely about it is that everybody's doing it, we're not doing it on our own and I'm just taking comfort in that really, and also the fact that I’m bonding more with my son. We go on bike rides now, we never did that before, so there are some really great things that are coming out of this."

She also candidly spoke about how she was finding home-schooling her son. "I'll be honest with you, I am the worst teacher, I've got the biggest respect for teachers, I mean I'm constantly saying, 'Come on let's get on our work, this is our time now' and he's like, 'Alright I'll be ten minutes' and I'm like, 'Alright then'". She continued: "[But] also he's quite independent now he's 15, so he's kind of taking most of the responsibility on himself and I'm kinda glad that he's not younger because I'd be rubbish, absolutely rubbish."