Neil Jones reveals he and girlfriend Luisa Eusse plan to live apart as they work on their relationship

Neil Jones has opened up about his relationship with Colombian girlfriend Luisa Eusse, revealing in HELLO! magazine how they have decided to live apart so they can rekindle their feelings for one another.

"We need to take it back to the beginning where we can start to get to know each other and actually go on dates when lockdown allows. That is something we haven't been able to do," Neil, 38, tells HELLO!

Admitting their relationship had moved very fast – he asked 24-year-old Luisa to move in with him only two weeks after first meeting in the summer – Neil says they both hope that by slowing the pace, they can have a stronger future together.

"It wasn't the ideal way to form a relationship so quickly," he tells us. "Normally you'd have time to go on dates, meet up with each other and it would build over time. We were just going with the flow."

Last week, the couple had a real heart-to-heart over some of the negative newspaper stories that have surfaced, including reports Luisa had a one-night stand while living with Neil as well as partying during lockdown. At first, the Strictly star says, he never believed the allegations.

Neil and Luisa met in August

"I'm like that with everybody. I'm always going to trust people until the facts are put in front of me to show me the opposite. I'll always try to see the best in people, but I need to be able to trust them. If people are not honest with me, then I can't accept them in my life."

"We've sat down and talked and we've both been really honest with each other and I feel we've turned a corner," he continues. "But I can't stand here and say everything is perfect even now. Luisa is a free spirit and loves life and it's not easy to be in the public eye, but she accepts she has made mistakes that could also have an impact on my life."

Despite their rollercoaster ride, Neil tells us: "I love being with Luisa and we see a life together. Our relationship is real and she makes me happy. She puts a smile on my face every day."

