Neil Jones and new girlfriend Luisa Eusse only confirmed their romance in August – but on Friday the couple sparked speculation that they have already tied the knot!

Sharing a series of stunning photos taken by photographer James Hall on her Instagram page, Luisa paid a touching tribute to her "husband".

Captioning the haunting snaps in Spanish, Luisa wrote: "How crazy, but how nice to have found us, my love, both vibrating in the same tunes, so strong and so pure, that Cupid stopped when he saw us go by.

MORE: Neil Jones' date night with new girlfriend Luisa looked so romantic

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katya Jones reveals what Neil used to say about having a baby

"We created music and fire just by looking at each other and you made me feel safe while sliding my hands through your red hair.

"Love is blind, you may physically fit in with anyone, but the soul does not smile or vibrate with anyone, it is true that beauty attracts, but when one day you write his name to fill the gaps in the notebook without realizing it, that is feeling.

Has Neil Jones secretly married?

"Thank you for your beautiful, free and sensible love. I could tell you that any place is my home, only if it is you who opens the door. Love you Husband."

Referring to Neil as her "husband" comes just weeks after Luisa revealed she is using his surname. Sharing a clip to her Instagram Stories of her zooming in on her post, it showed her mail was being sent to 'Luisa Jones'.

MORE: Neil Jones shares first photo with new love after split from wife Katya

Neil Jones confirmed his new romance in August

However, back in June, Neil was still legally married to estranged wife Katya Jones, with him revealing at the time that they are in no rush to divorce – something he may have reconsidered after meeting Luisa.

"We're still not divorced. It's a thing we're trying to sort out but we haven't started the process yet," he told The Sun.

He continued to explain: "A lot of the places are not working because of the coronavirus. Everything is on hold. But we're not in any rush."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.