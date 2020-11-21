Strictly's Katya and Neil Jones have funny disagreement on Instagram over dog Crumble Who's side are you on?

Katya and Neil Jones parted ways in August 2019 but they remain the best of friends as well as co-parents to their adorable pet dog Crumble.

Although the duo often show off their good relationship on social media posts, by liking each other's posts or leaving supportive messages, it seems there is something they can't agree on – Crumble wearing a bow!

On Friday night, Katya took to her Instagram Stories to encourage her fans to ask her any question, whilst holding Crumble, who was wearing the most adorable pink bow.

Later on, the Strictly professional, who is currently quarantining at home after testing positive for coronavirus, shared her and Neil's private conversation in which the British dancer expressed his disappointment at Crumble's choice of accessory.

"Get that boo out of her hair," Neil messaged her, before she corrected his typo, "It's a bow," Katya wrote.

Katya found the exchange funny, and whilst sharing a screenshot of it with her fans she explained: "He hates when I dress her up! But her hair is so long! She can't see!"

Katya shared her funny exchange with Neil Jones

Whilst the couple have been separated for over a year, Neil recently revealed why they have not made it official.

Speaking to The Sun in June, the 38-year-old, who is currently dating Colombia dancer Luisa Eusse revealed they were not divorced yet because they are not in any rush.

"We're still not divorced. It's a thing we're trying to sort out but we haven't started the process yet," he said.

He continued to explain: "A lot of the places are not working because of the coronavirus. Everything is on hold. But we're not in any rush."