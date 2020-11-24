Katya Jones has made quite the surprising confession, revealing she is yet to go on a "good date".

The Strictly Come Dancing star, who was married to Neil Jones for six years of marriage, took part in an impromptu Q&A session on Instagram Stories when one fan asked, "What's the best date you've been on?"

Answering frankly, she said: "I haven't actually been on that many dates in my entire life. None of them really stick out as good ones, or the best. Maybe that's still to come!"

The following day, Katya then poked fun at her relationship status, in which she hinted that she was still single by sharing a funny meme. The post read: "Current relationship status: made dinner for two, ate both."

The 31-year-old and her ex Neil, 38, ended their marriage and 11-year romance in August 2019. The split came almost one year after Katya was spotted kissing comedian and Strictly dance partner Seann Walsh outside a pub following a training session.

Katya and Neil announced their separation last year

Since then, Neil has found love with new girlfriend, Luisa Eusse. Meanwhile, Katya has been photographed wearing her wedding ring and still keeps the handle 'Mrs Kat Jones' on Instagram.

"I wear it all the time," she told The Sun last year. "It's too pretty to take it off. And it was probably expensive. I don't want to lose it so it stays on my finger. It's a beautiful ring." She continued: "I don't have a problem with wearing it so I don't see why anyone else should."

