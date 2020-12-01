Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev's baby laughing is the cutest thing you'll see all day The couple are due to celebrate Maven's first birthday this month

Rachel Riley has melted hearts after sharing the most adorable video of her baby daughter, Maven, laughing.

The short clip sees the little tot - who turns one on 15 December - lying on the bed in a fit of giggles while doting dad Pasha Kovalev repeatedly plants kisses on her.

"There is literally no better sound than this," tweeted Rachel, later adding on Instagram Stories: "My new favourite baby spam."

Fans rushed to comment on the cuteness overload, with one writing: "Pure joy!! Enjoy every second. And look at all those teeth! X." Another remarked: "What a happy little thing - a great tonic for these times!"

The sweet video comes shortly after former Strictly Come Dancing star Pasha made rare comments about little Maven during a chat on Lorraine when he spoke about his experience of fatherhood. "I don't find it scary at all," he said when asked how he was feeling about his little girl turning one in December.

"I find it absolutely fantastic, I never knew what to expect. Being in this situation being a father, it's the best thing that could ever possibly happen to me. I am loving it."

Rachel and Pasha welcomed their little girl in December

On whether his daughter has already started dancing, Pasha added: "We're dancing a little bit already, she probably will dance before she can walk."

Both Rachel and Pasha became first-time parents in December last year. Announcing the news of Maven's birth, Rachel told fans: "2 weeks after we were expecting her this little one finally made an appearance. Miss Maven (one who understands) Aria (lioness) Riley Kovaleva arrived on Sunday morning weighing in at 7lbs 4."

She continued: "After keeping us waiting she came so fast we didn't get to hospital & was born in our bathroom with our amazing doula & wonderful St Mary’s midwives rushing over to be with us just in time. She's absolutely perfect & Pasha & I are in newborn bliss. Couldn't be more in love."

