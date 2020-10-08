Pasha Kovalev gushes about fatherhood after welcoming baby Maven The Strictly Come Dancing star became a dad in December

Pasha Kovalev has opened up about life as a new dad, admitting it has been the "best thing" to have happened to him.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star, who welcomed his first daughter Maven in December last year with wife Rachel Riley, appeared on Thursday's Lorraine where he gushed about fatherhood.

"I don't find it scary at all," he said when asked how he was feeling about his little girl turning one soon. "I find it absolutely fantastic, I never knew what to expect.

WATCH: Rachel Riley shares exciting update on baby Maven on GMB

"Being in this situation being a father, it's the best thing that could ever possibly happen to me. I am loving it." On whether his daughter has already started dancing, Pasha added: "We're dancing a little bit already, she probably will dance before she can walk."

Since becoming parents for the first time in December, there's no denying how much Pasha and Rachel have been relishing every moment with their baby girl.

Rachel and Pasha welcomed their little girl in December

The couple started dating in 2014 after they were partnered together in the 2013 series of Strictly Come Dancing. They secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas just months before they welcomed Maven on 15 December. Last year, Pasha shocked fans after he left the BBC show following eight series.

During his chat with host Lorraine Kelly, the 40-year-old also touched upon his friendship with former dance partner Caroline Flack, who passed away in February. "I absolutely loved dancing with Caroline," he said of the late presenter.

"We brought something to the show when we were competing. She absolutely deserved to win the show that year, she put absolutely everything into the dancefloor."

Caroline and Pasha won the 12th series of Strictly Come Dancing

Pasha and Caroline became the first pair to receive a perfect 40 score for all of their dances in the final back in 2014. They performed their favourite routine of the series, the Charleston, to Istanbul (Not Constantinople) before their stunning show dance – an angelic routine to Robbie Williams' hit song Angels.

On Saturday, Pasha and some of his other Strictly castmates will come together to pay tribute to Caroline in the upcoming Best of The Final show.

