Rachel Riley confirms exciting news with Pasha Kovalev - and fans cannot wait! The couple are teaming up!

They dazzled Strictly Come Dancing fans back in 2013, and now viewers will get to see Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev's on-screen chemistry once again!

Although the couple will not be dancing, they will be sharing their knowledge as they take part in Sunday's upcoming episode of Family Fortunes. In the celebrity special, the stars - who are parents to baby Maven - will take on the family of footballing legend Chris Kamara for a chance to win a £30,000 jackpot prize for their chosen charities.

MORE: Rachel Riley reacts to news of 'TV husband' replacement

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rachel Riley's baby daughter makes her Countdown debut

"We asked 100 people, to name a family hoping not to embarrass themselves on @FamilyFortunes‬ this Sunday 8pm," wrote Rachel alongside a first-look photo from the episode.

MORE: Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev share stunning portraits with baby Maven

READ: Rachel Riley reveals future aspirations for daughter Maven

Fans rushed to post comments as they shared their excitement over the news. "This will be great I'm sure!" said one follower, while another remarked: "Looking forward to this." A third person joked: "Maven needs to be on the team."

Judging by the photo, Rachel and Pasha are joined by the Countdown star's mother Celia, her brother Alex and a friend called Lucy. One follower asked why her dad Chris was not taking part, to which Rachel replied: "He's higher risk so thought better of it xxx."

Rachel and her family on Family Fortunes

Rachel is known for being the maths whizz on Channel 4's iconic game show, Countdown. She initially considered a career in marketing, before her mother encouraged her to audition for daytime series.

GALLERY: Inside Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev's gorgeous family album

When Countdown's original 'human calculator' Carol Vorderman retired from her role in 2008 after 26 years, Channel 4 began searching for an unknown host to replace her. Rachel, then 22, beat 1000 other applicants to win the coveted role as resident maths guru.

The mum-of-one has appeared on other shows such as Channel 5's The Gadget Show alongside Jason Bradbury, Strictly Come Dancing and ITV series It's Not Rocket Science.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.