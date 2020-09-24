Rachel Riley has no doubt experienced a rollercoaster of emotions since welcoming her baby daughter Maven with husband Pasha Kovalev in December.

And on Thursday, the Countdown star gushed over her little girl reaching an exciting new milestone when she appeared on Good Morning Britain.

On how her tiny bundle of joy is growing up fast, the 34-year-old revealed she has now grown more teeth and is now walking on two feet. "She's nine months old now," the celebrity mathematician confessed. "She's got teeth, she's biting us. She's doing all the stuff that babies are supposed to be doing now – chat, chat, jabber, jabber, jabber. She's brilliant."

Rachel then added: "She's so mobile, she's crawling, and she is walking whilst holding up one hand now… if we leave the room, she will come over and see what we're up to."

When quizzed about her daughter learning Russian due to her father, Rachel explained: "Not necessarily me but obviously Pasha. He's speaking to her solely in Russian and I'm speaking to her in English. I have to remember to stop myself from speaking bad Russian because [we're hoping] she will be bilingual.

"His mum doesn't speak any English and she came over, just before lockdown for one month, and got stuck here for five months. So [Maven] had a lot more exposure to Russian than we were hoping she would but it's good."

Rachel and Pasha welcomed their little girl in December

Since becoming parents for the first time in December, there's no denying how much Rachel and Pasha have been relishing every moment with their little girl. The couple started dating in 2014 after they were partnered together in the 2013 series of Strictly Come Dancing. They secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas just months before they welcomed Maven on 15 December.

The TV star has been relishing motherhood

Meanwhile, during a recent Q&A, former Strictly professional Pasha, 40, revealed how much his baby girl enjoys dancing. Asked how he spent his time in lockdown, Pasha told Jewish youth organisation JLGB: "I'm trying to dance with my daughter at the moment, she laughs and screams all the time – she absolutely loves it."

The pro dancer, who left the BBC show in 2019 after eight years, confessed Maven could well follow in his famous footsteps rather than her mother's - time will only tell! "She might become a dancer eventually," he teased. "I don't know but I'm not going to push her. We dance a little around [the house] and it's a lot of fun."

