Aisha Nozari
Peter Andre posted a throwback photo on his social media pages on Monday, and fans were quick to point this out
Peter Andre left fans in awe on Monday after sharing a photo of himself taken back in his pop star days, and his followers were quick to point out how much he looks like his 13-year-old daughter Princess.
Hilariously captioning the snap, "Erm," the father-of-four's social media followers rushed to the comment section to compare the father and daughter.
"Princess is your double," wrote one, with another echoing: "Princess' double."
"Gosh you look like Princess here," added a third, while a fourth social media user exclaimed: "OMG it's Princess!"
Many more left similar comments.
The similarities are striking!
Peter's teenage daughter – who he shares with ex-wife Katie Price – caused a stir on social media herself last week after she shared photos of her glamorous makeover with her mother.
"JUST FOR FUN! First time I've had hair and makeup professionally done! I love it," Princess remarked, whilst choosing to keep her comments turned off. Her mum also uploaded some photos, and said: "Me and my gorgeous mini me daughter @officialprincess_andre."
Peter and Princess
The model's fans rushed to post comments, with several touching upon the likeness between the mother-and-daughter duo.
"She's a mini you [heart emoji]," said one follower, while another wrote: "You both look so beautiful, it's lovely to see mum and daughter with such a nice bond."
However, other fans appeared to be divided over whether or not Princess should have undergone such a makeover.
"She looks more beautiful as her natural self. She's a little stunner," said one fan, while another post read: "Oh no, she’s too naturally beautiful to be caked in makeup."
