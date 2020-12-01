Peter Andre's fans point out how much he looks like daughter Princess in throwback photo The star shared the snap on Instagram

Peter Andre left fans in awe on Monday after sharing a photo of himself taken back in his pop star days, and his followers were quick to point out how much he looks like his 13-year-old daughter Princess.

Hilariously captioning the snap, "Erm," the father-of-four's social media followers rushed to the comment section to compare the father and daughter.

"Princess is your double," wrote one, with another echoing: "Princess' double."

"Gosh you look like Princess here," added a third, while a fourth social media user exclaimed: "OMG it's Princess!"

Many more left similar comments.

The similarities are striking!

Peter's teenage daughter – who he shares with ex-wife Katie Price – caused a stir on social media herself last week after she shared photos of her glamorous makeover with her mother.

"JUST FOR FUN! First time I've had hair and makeup professionally done! I love it," Princess remarked, whilst choosing to keep her comments turned off. Her mum also uploaded some photos, and said: "Me and my gorgeous mini me daughter @officialprincess_andre."

Peter and Princess

The model's fans rushed to post comments, with several touching upon the likeness between the mother-and-daughter duo.

"She's a mini you [heart emoji]," said one follower, while another wrote: "You both look so beautiful, it's lovely to see mum and daughter with such a nice bond."

However, other fans appeared to be divided over whether or not Princess should have undergone such a makeover.

"She looks more beautiful as her natural self. She's a little stunner," said one fan, while another post read: "Oh no, she’s too naturally beautiful to be caked in makeup."

