It's not hard to see why Nigella Lawson is considered a national treasure.

Her cooking shows, such as Cook, Eat, Repeat, show how warm and personable she is, not to mention how talented she is in the kitchen. There's something so comforting about her home-cooked recipes and all those indulgent desserts!

The celebrity cook is pretty private when it comes to her two children, Cosima Thomasina, 30, and Bruno Paul, 28, who she welcomed with her late husband John Diamond.

Although the 64-year-old is photographed regularly when she attends glamorous events, her children live a more low-key life.

However, back in 2020, the mother-daughter duo was spotted out and about in London after enjoying a spot of lunch. The rare photograph shows the likeness between Nigella and her daughter.

The chef was looking extremely chic in a red trench coat with a tan leather body bag. To keep out the London chill, Nigella accessorised with a scarf and leather gloves.

Cosima meanwhile wore a black turtle neck jumper with a green zip-up jacket over the top with an orange shoulder bag and brogues.

The mother and daughter are like peas in a pod with their long, brunette locks and facial features.

The striking resemblance between Nigella and Cosima was proven once again in 2017 when she was out and about in London.

Nigella's private life and two children with late husband

Cosima's father and Nigella's first husband John Diamond sadly passed away in March 2001 of throat cancer when he was just 47. Nigella met John in 1986 when they worked on The Sunday Times together and they married in Venice, Italy, in 1992.

Cosima's middle name, Thomasina, was the name of Nigella's sister who tragically died aged 31 from breast cancer. Grazia previously revealed that Cosima's nickname is 'Mimi'.

In a previous interview with The Mirror, the broadcaster revealed some advice her daughter had given her after her split from her second husband Charles Saatchi.

Nigella said: "I have been forced to be guarded. I used to be more open and I'd like to think I will be again." She added: "Cosima said to me, 'Mum, would you rather be a real person like you or someone who has hair and make-up done to go to the supermarket? It is better to be a real person.' She's right."

Nigella's tragic family loss

In 2023, Nigella's father, former Conservative Chancellor, Nigel Lawson, passed away at age 91.

Nigel was a major figure in British politics during the 1980s, generally seen as one of the 'Big Beasts' of Margaret Thatcher's Cabinet, and served as Chancellor of the Exchequer from 1983 to 1989, significantly outlasting many of his predecessors.

The father-daughter-duo had a very close bond, and the politician had occasionally appeared as a guest on some of her cookery shows.

The passing of her father last year and her sister is not the only tragic loss Nigella faced. When she was 25, Nigella lost her mum, Vanessa Salmon, who was an heiress to the J. Lyons and Co. fortune, after she tragically passed away from liver cancer aged 48.