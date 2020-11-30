Princess Andre sparks reaction with glam makeover The 13-year-old is the spitting image of her mum, Katie Price

Princess Andre has surprised fans after sharing a series of new pictures of her glamourous makeover with her mother, Katie Price.

"JUST FOR FUN! First time I've had hair and makeup professionally done! I love it," the 13-year-old remarked, whilst choosing to keep her comments turned off. Her mum also uploaded some photos, and said: "Me and my gorgeous mini me daughter @officialprincess_andre."

The model's fans rushed to post comments, with several touching upon the likeness between the mother-and-daughter duo. "She's a mini you [heart emoji]," said one follower, while another wrote: "You both look so beautiful, it's lovely to see mum and daughter with such a nice bond."

However, other fans appeared to be divided over whether or not Princess should have undergone such a makeover. "She looks more beautiful as her natural self. She's a little stunner," said one fan, while another post read: "Oh no, she’s too naturally beautiful to be caked in makeup."

Princess shared these pictures on social media

Princess, whose dad is Peter Andre, ditched her natural curls for long straight hair, and she was seen wearing fake eyelashes, while her makeup mirrored her mother's.

Katie also added a clip of the two showing off their pouts, and she commented: "Like mother like daughter." Princess is the second of Peter and Katie's children.

Just recently, her dad revealed he had to have a tough conversation with the teen about internet trolls following her decision to open her own Instagram account. "I've encouraged Bista [Princess] to turn off her comments on Instagram, which I'm so happy she's done," he told New magazine. "Let's stop trolls in their tracks."

The teenager is the second child of Peter Andre and ex-wife Katie Price

The Australian star then spoke of his own experiences at the hands of 'keyboard warriors', revealing: "I've had my fair share of horrible times when trolls said the most vicious things, which really affected me mentally.

"Admittedly at the time I didn't know about the wonderful block button. Over time I realised that if I saw anything remotely negative, I'd block it straight away before reading the whole sentence."

