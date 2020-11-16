Peter Andre's rare photo of children Amelia and Junior is too cute for words The singer shares two young kids with wife Emily MacDonagh

Peter Andre and his wife Emily MacDonagh's fans were over the moon when the doting dad took to Instagram this weekend with a very rare photo of their two children, Amelia, six, and Theo, three.

The couple, who usually keep their kids out of the spotlight, gave the world a rare glimpse into their home life together. The snap itself showed the children wearing almost-identical stripy pyjamas whilst doing some colouring. "Typical Sunday at home," gushed Peter.

WATCH: Peter Andre shares rare insight into family day out with wife Emily and their kids

"Proper family unit. Love it Pete," remarked one follower, while another said: "Aww, your little lad is growing up fast isn't he, beautiful children xx."

Many fans were quick to heap praise on Emily, with one commenting: "Your expressions of gratitude are really lovely. Emily is one of a kind!" Another added: "Amazing stepmum to your first two, amazing mother to your little ones. You're are lucky to have each other."

Peter, 47, and Emily, 31 tend to protect their children from the limelight - so photos of their day at home came as a welcome surprise. The singer is also a loving father to Junior, 15, Princess, 13 - both of whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Price.

Peter posted this cute snap of his youngest kids

In May, Peter caused a stir when he showed Theo's face for the first time on TV on Loose Women, leaving his wife seriously unimpressed. Taking to Instagram to share a screengrab of the TV moment, he remarked: "I'm sooo in the dog house. Hey accidents happen we are in lockdown... @loosewomen @itv."

Although he seems happy for his two eldest kids to appear on social media, Peter previously told Closer magazine: "Emily's one of those parents that doesn't want it, so I've got to respect that." He added: "I still get away with little things... There have been times where I've posted stuff and you can't really see the kids' faces... I post photos of them because I'm proud of them and of these beautiful moments but I also understand that not everyone wants that."

