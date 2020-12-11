Dame Barbara Windsor dies aged 83 - heartbreaking tributes pour in

Dame Barbara Windsor has passed away aged 83 from Alzheimer's at a London care home, her husband Scott Mitchell has announced.

In a statement, Scott said: "It is with deep sadness that I can confirm that my darling wife Barbara passed away at 8.35pm on Thursday 10 December at a London care home. Her passing was from Alzheimer's/Dementia and Barbara eventually died peacefully and I spent the last seven days by her side."

Barbara Windsor and her husband Scott Mitchell

The actress, best known for her role of Peggy Mitchell on BBC soap EastEnders, was diagnosed with the disease in 2014 and was moved to a care home earlier this year.

Tributes have poured in overnight, following the sad announcement, with Patsy Palmer, who played Bianca Jackson, writing: "I'm sitting here thinking of the 100s of memories we shared. Too many to comprehend. We were like family for a long time, ups downs, ins and outs but you will never meet a more professional actress than Babs . @scott.mitchell3 You were the best husband she could've wished for."

Barbara made her stage debut at the age of 13

Actress Danniella Westbrook, who played Dame Barbara's on-screen daughter Sam Mitchell, tweeted: "Today we lost a legend, a national treasure and a woman who I looked up to for most of my life. A generous warm, funny, humble and beautiful lady & someone who gave us all much joy watching her act. A woman who I was lucky enough to work with for many years as my mum & a loyal friend."

TV presenter Jonathan Ross added: "Barbara Windsor in real life was everything you might have hoped for. So warm, so funny, so kind. Goodnight sweetheart x #BarbaraWindsor."

Tamzin Outhwaite, who played Mel Owen in the soap, tweeted that she was "meant to be sleeping but can't", and described the actress as a legend and national treasure.