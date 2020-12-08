Halle Berry shares sadness over death of friend Natalie Desselle-Reid The actress paid a touching tribute to her friend who died

Halle Berry has been left heartbroken following the death of her beloved co-star Natalie Desselle-Reid.

The Hollywood star wrote a moving tribute to the B.A.P.S actress who passed away on Monday at the age of 53.

Halle was crushed by her death and posted several pictures of Natalie on Instagram along with a touching and lengthy message.

"I'm still processing this devastating news - and as I continue to read all of your kind words, memories of Natalie continue to flood back to me," she wrote of the star who was reported to have died of colon cancer.

Halle paid a beautiful tribute to Natalie

"@iamroberttownsend facilitated our divine connection by uniting us in roles that would change our lives and impact our culture for generations to come. I am forever grateful for that moment.

"Natalie was one of the most precious people I’ve ever known. The second I met her our hearts were intertwined - we had a connection that was simply unexplainable, and she stayed her same sweet self all the years I knew her.

"Natalie taught us love, joy and humor through her characters - she could never dim her light, and it was infectious. With her I laughed harder than I’d ever laughed before. She showed us it was ok to be goofy and funny while still being sincere and extraordinarily kind.

Natalie passed away at the age of 53

"She and I would hoot and holler over every #BAPS tribute we came across, sending them back and forth to one another, overwhelmed that our on screen friendship meant as much to you as it did to us. She was especially humbled by that, as am I.

"Natalie represented actual black women, not what black women are perceived to be. For that she was often underrated, passed over - deprived of the platform she truly deserved. But her light continues to shine through the people who grew up watching her, the people who knew her best and those of us who loved her.

"Above all, she was a daughter, wife, friend and mother; and my heart is with her entire family, especially with Leonard, Sereno, Summer and Sasha. I’ll love you forever my sweet friend. ima miss you Nat Dog !"

