Brian McFadden reveals Mike Tindall gave him advice after two devastating miscarriages

Brian McFadden and his fiancée Danielle Parkinson have revealed that Mike and Zara Tindall helped "change their lifestyles" after advising them on their IVF journey.

Brian and Danielle confirmed in November that they are expecting their first child together after two devastating miscarriages. Zara endured two miscarriages before welcoming her youngest daughter Lena.

Now the couple have given credit to Mike and Zara – who recently announced their third pregnancy – after Mike recommended the same Dubai-based dietitian that he and Zara have used in the past.

Appearing on Friday's edition of Loose Women alongside Danielle, 39, Brian said: "There’s this girl in Dubai called Simone and she’s this dietary magician when it comes to helping people to get pregnant, whether it’s through IVF or naturally.

"So Mike told me all about her and we got in touch with Simone and she basically changed our complete diet. Mike and Zara did it, and he swore by it.

"He said everybody that we’ve put onto this lady and had done this diet, has gone on to get pregnant and have a successful pregnancy, so we thought we might as well give it a try."

Brian and Danielle credited Mike and Zara for helping to change their lifestyles

He added: "So after the second pregnancy we thought we’d take a little bit of time before we did the third implant because I think we were little bit too soon after the first when we did the second. It completely changed our lifestyle."

Earlier this week, Mike announced that he and Zara are expecting their third baby on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast, telling his co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne: "It's been a good week for me, had a little scan last week – third Tindall on its way."

Mike and Zara are expecting their thid child next year

He continued: "I'd like a boy this time, I've got two girls, I would like a boy. I'll love it whether a boy or a girl – but please be a boy!"

To groans from one of his co-hosts, Mike then joked: "We're not sure what to do Covi or Covina – I don't know where to go with names."

Zara, 39, and Mike, 42, have been married since July 2011 and are parents to two little girls: Mia, six, and two-year-old Lena.

