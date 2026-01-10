Prince Harry's close friend joins royal cousin Zara Tindall during trip to Australia

The Duke of Sussex's close friend, Nacho Figueras, has joined Harry's royal cousin Zara Tindall, who is currently on a trip to Australia with her husband Mike.

On Friday, Nacho, 48, was photographed with the Tindalls, attending an exhibition for equine artist Nicole Slater, during the annual Magic Millions racing carnival. Zara, 44, and Mike, 47, have been involved in the organisation for over 10 years, with Zara being a patron and face of Magic Millions Women.

Taking to social media after attending the event, Nacho wrote: "A very special night honouring women. Among the beautiful solo exhibition by the talented Nicola Slater, who also portrayed some of our horses back in Argentina."

Like Zara, Nacho is an ambassador for the foundation. As an internationally renowned polo player, he participates in polo matches. Both Zara and Nacho will be taking part in a charity match across this year's carnival.

Nacho shared an update from the evening in the Gold Coast

Nacho and his beautiful wife, Delfina Blaquier, 45, who also headed Down Under, are incredibly close friends with Zara's cousin, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan. Nacho and Harry famously played together during the annual charity polo matches for Sentebale, the charity Harry recently resigned from following an internal dispute with the chair, Dr Sophie Chandauka.

Meanwhile, Delfina, who was a successful high jumper in the 1990s, was in series one of Meghan's Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, featuring in the episode, Love is in the Details. Delfina and Meghan met through their husbands.

Impeccably chic

Both Zara and Delfina looked impeccably chic for the evening on the Gold Coast. Zara slipped into an elegant blue capped-sleeve midi dress adorned with dazzling blue flowers. The daughter of Princess Anne paired her gown with a

Delfina showcased her look for the evening on social media

Meanwhile, Delfina chose a stylish figure-hugging brown dress by Argentinian designer, Elsa Serrano, which she matched with a black bag from Australian label Oroton.

Holidays with Harry

Nacho's meet-up with Zara and Mike comes just three weeks after he and Prince Harry enjoyed a ski trip to Aspen, Colorado. While Delfina joined her husband, Meghan didn't step out on the slopes.

© Alamy The couples have been friends for years through Harry's former Sentebale charity

A source told us at HELLO! at the time, "Prince Harry was with Nacho for about four hours on the mountains. The pair spent the day skiing and enjoyed lunch together at one of the restaurants at the resort. Harry seemed happy and was also joined by a number of male friends on the slopes." See all the exclusive photos here.