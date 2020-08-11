Mike Tindall gives rare insight into daughters' relationship with the Queen Zara Tindall's husband appeared on Tuesday's The One Show

Mike Tindall delighted fans on Tuesday after making an appearance via video link on The One Show. What's more, the retired rugby captain, who is married to Zara Tindall, gave a glimpse into his daughters Mia and Lena's relationship with their great-grandmother, the Queen. The doting dad was asked by host Alex Jones at the start of the show whether Her Majesty sent the children money in the post on their birthday – pointing out that it has the monarch's face on it. Smiling, Mike replied: "No my mum and dad still do though," adding: "It doesn't arrive in the post from the Queen."

The children are close to their great-grandmother, as well as their grandmother, Princess Anne, who is set to turn 70 on 15 August. Mike revealed that the entire family were due to go to Scotland, presumably to stay at Balmoral, where the Queen and Prince Philip are currently staying.

However, because of the current coronavirus restrictions, this has had to go postponed.

"We did have plans, it would have been up in Scotland, but with COVID everything has been scaled back a bit," Mike revealed.

On his mother-in-law, he praised: "She's just an incredible woman in terms of how much work she can get through. We will be doing something but I am going to keep my lips sealed."

Mike also opened up about his time at home with his young children, revealing that it had been his favourite part of the lockdown. "Obviously I work in hospitality and am not home all the time," he said.

"Lena is at that age where she just changes in weeks. I'm not enjoying where she is right now, she's learnt how to get out of the bag when she is asleep. This morning she managed to wake up Mia," he revealed.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Mike and Zara have been isolating at their home in Gloucestershire.

The pair have been working from home during the lockdown, and in June, Lena hilariously interrupted her dad while he was trying to record a podcast for Joe's House of Rugby series.

Mike said: "Sorry, Lena's just on fire at the moment, she's never quiet. I did just send Z a message, going 'Shush please,' so she's obviously moving from somewhere."

