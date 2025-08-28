Zara and Mike Tindall's Aston Farm home with cinema, stables and swimming pool - see inside

In 2013, Zara Tindall decided to move near her mother, Princess Anne. But not quite the same way as an average member of the public may be forced to move back in with their parents. No, Zara now lives in her very own nine-bedroom property on her mum's Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire, along with her husband Mike Tindall and their three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas.

Aston Farm on the Gatcombe Park estate

Before this, the couple lived in Cheltenham, but now they have their own countryside bolthole that's ultra-private, but close to family for any babysitting duties. Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence reside in the main house on the estate, which was originally gifted by the late Queen Elizabeth II, but the Grade II-listed building is often frequented by the grandkids, who live minutes away, so we hear.

Keep scrolling to take a look inside Zara and Mike's converted barn, complete with a cinema room, a home gym and a modern kitchen. The family also have stables and access to the "party barn" that's on the estate, which is used for family functions.

© Instagram Countryside setting Thanks to Mike's online presence, the former England Rugby captain has often given his followers glimpses into their life in the country, and one of them showcased the area around his property. This screenshot from a video shared on his Instagram shows him walking in the estate in the morning as he sends his best wishes to a local rugby team. In the background, the great outdoors is shown in all its glory. We bet Mia, Lena and Lucas love nothing more than having this on their doorstep.

© Shutterstock Swimming pool Aerial photos of the property show that there is an outdoor pool next to the home. It has been reported that the family sought planning permission to update the feature so they could continue to safely use it during the summer months. What a wonderful addition!



© ITV Mike's home office One area of their home that we've seen inside is their practical home office. Mike appeared via video call for an interview on Good Morning Britain back in 2020, and viewers were treated to a peek at their private home. The sports star was sitting on a leather office chair for the call, while in the background, viewers will have spotted two comfortable sofa chairs, as well as tall white bookcases. On the walls, there are a few framed portraits of animals, including dogs and horses. The office looks stylishly decorated, while simultaneously looking well lived-in.

© ITV Home comforts When Zara appeared on Good Morning Britain for her own interview to discuss how Equestrian Relief was helping to raise funds to support the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic, she revealed another area of her home, which could well have been her own home office. While chatting about the cause close to her heart, the mother-of-three was sitting in a room at her home that featured a number of home comforts, including a coffee machine and a kettle above a fireplace. The wooden beams on the ceiling added the perfect countryside feel to the room.

© Instagram Kitchen Taking to his Instagram, Mike shared this video of him sitting at a kitchen side, showcasing a bronze marble worktop and a matching gold tap. In the background, the walls are adorned with sage-green wooden panels, and there's a double wall oven too.



© Instagram At-home gym When you're an ex-England Rugby star married to an Olympic equestrian, it's only right that you have an at-home gym. Mike has shared the occasional video from inside his and Zara's personal workout space. The brickwork is exposed showing off the eye-catching Cotswold stone, and there's plenty of equipment in there for them to use.

